Walsh was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Walsh hasn't been back up to the Majors since he was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake on August 9. With the rosters expanding September 1, he has been brought back up, although it is not certain he will receive guaranteed playing time. The 26-year-old completely dominated in the minors, batting .325 with 36 home runs, which was good for third-best in the Pacific Coast League, and 86 RBI, which was good 16th-best in the league. Walsh has raw power at the plate and if he can develop more as a pitcher during the offseason, he may make it as a two-way player in the Angels' organization.

