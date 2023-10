Walsh cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's the second time since early August that Walsh has been outrighted off the Angels' 40-man roster. He will become a free agent after the World Series unless he accepts the outright assignment, which seems unlikely. The 30-year-old posted a lowly .494 OPS over 39 games in 2023 and simply hasn't been the same player since his breakout 2021 season.