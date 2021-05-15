site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jared Walsh: Resting Saturday
Walsh is out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox,
Walsh will receive his first day off in May with left-hander Martin Perez on the mound for the Red Sox. Phil Gosselin will draw the start at first base and hit sixth.
