Walsh was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walsh was called up in mid-May for his first taste of the big leagues and had a .607 OPS in 34 plate appearances before returning to Salt Lake in early June. The 25-year-old is working as a two-way player this season and allowed one run over two innings on the mound with the Angels.

