Angels' Jared Walsh: Riding pine Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
