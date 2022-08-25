Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said that Walsh, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, will be re-evaluated next week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

At this stage, Frostad said season-ending surgery could be a possibility for Walsh, who first informed the Angels' training staff earlier this week that he was dealing with a physical issue. Though Walsh was still able to play as recently as Wednesday, he'll now be shut down for at least the next week and a half following his diagnosis. Mike Ford was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, and he could end up serving as the primary replacement for Walsh as the Angels' everyday first baseman.