Walsh is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Having hit .174 against southpaws this season, the first baseman gets a day off as the Angels face a left-hander, and no ordinary one at that, in Shane McClanahan. Even after going 0-for-4 on Friday, Walsh is still hitting .271 with five homers and 12 RBI in his last 11 games. Phil Gosselin gets the start at first base for the Saturday afternoon contest.