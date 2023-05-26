Walsh is not in the lineup Friday night against the Marlins.
Walsh has gone 2-for-15 (.133) with zero extra-base hits since being activated May 20 from a several-week stint on the injured list for insomnia and migraines. Brandon Drury is playing first base and batting fifth for the Angels on Friday versus Miami.
