Walsh is not in the lineup for the first half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Walsh continues to stay hot at the plate following his strong start, posting a 1.073 OPS over his last 10 games after posting a .935 OPS over his first 30. He'll rest for at least half the day Thursday, with Phil Gosselin starting at first base, but he'll likely return to the lineup for the nightcap.