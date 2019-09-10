Walsh hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in a loss to Cleveland on Monday.

Walsh stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and crushed a 419-foot shot to center field for his first major-league home run. The 30-year-old racked up 36 long balls with Triple-A Salt Lake this season while slashing .325/.423/.686 in 98 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories