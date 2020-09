Walsh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, another RBI and a walk during Friday's win against Houston.

Walsh extended the lead with a solo home run against Luis Garcia in the third inning. It was the first MLB homer for the 27-year-old, who was optioned to alternate camp in early August, but returned to the active roster on Aug. 28. Walsh went hitless at 0-for-10 to begin the season.