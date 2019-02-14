Walsh is working out as a two-way player this spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Walsh spent the 2018 season as a first baseman and outfielder in the Angels' organization, slashing .277/.359/.536 with 29 homers and 99 RBI across the three highest levels of the minor leagues. He's adding another element to his repertoire in an effort to break camp in the big leagues. However, Walsh isn't on the 40-man roster right now, so he faces a bit of an uphill climb to garner an active roster spot. He does throw left-handed, though, and the Angels have few southpaws in the major-league bullpen.