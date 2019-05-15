Walsh is starting at first base and hitting eighth Wednesday against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Walsh worked as a two-way player in the minors, though it remains to be seen whether he'll continue those efforts with the big club. He's making his major-league debut at first base after hitting .302/.398/.604 with 10 homers in 37 games for Triple-A Salt Lake. Justin Bour was sent to Salt Lake in a corresponding move, so Walsh figures to settle in as the Angels' backup first baseman, and he could steal playing time from Albert Pujols against right-handed pitching if he holds his own at the dish.