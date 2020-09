Walsh went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

Walsh singled and scored in the first inning, but his biggest hit Friday was a game-tying, eighth-inning solo shot. The first baseman has now homered in three straight games. He's got four round-trippers this season, along with nine RBI, nine runs scored and a .256/.262/.667 slash line across 42 plate appearances.