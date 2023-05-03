Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Cardinals that Walsh (head) continues to make improvement, but there's no timeline for a return, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Walsh was cleared to resume some baseball activities, but is still unable to ramp up enough to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at this stage. Because the left-handed hitter has missed so much time, he'll likely need a lengthy stint in minor-league games before he can return to action. Once Walsh is healthy, he should see the majority of playing time at first base, but there's no guarantee of that happening in the near future.