Walsh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Walsh knocked in his first run on a fielder's choice ground ball to second and came through big in the sixth when he launched a solo shot for his 10th home run of the season. The 27-year-old is slashing .317/.380/.571 with 10 homers, 34 RBI, 20 runs scored and two steals as he's carried over his breakout from the end of the 2020 season.