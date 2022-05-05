Walsh went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs in the victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Walsh doubled and scored in the top of the fifth inning and notched an RBI single in the ninth frame before launching a three-run long ball off Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning. The homer was his third of the season and first since April 15. The 28-year-old came into Wednesday's contest in the middle of 6-for-49 slump with four RBI over his prior 14 games, but he'll look to use the three-hit, four RBI effort to springboard a hot streak moving forward.