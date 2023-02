Walsh (shoulder) will get some reps in the outfield this spring, Angels manager Phil Nevin told Sam Blum of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Nevin expects Walsh to see playing time in the outfield during the season, as well. The 29-year-old has a decent amount of outfield experience but didn't start any games out there in 2022. Walsh is coming back from thoracic outlet surgery but enters spring training without any limitations.