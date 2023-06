Walsh went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

Walsh's two-run double in the third inning was his first extra-base hit through 11 games this season. He'd add a second double later in the game, giving him his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the year as well. The 29-year-old first-baseman has gotten off to a slow start since rejoining the Angels, slashing .185/.353/.259 with three runs scored and four RBI while easing back into an everyday role.