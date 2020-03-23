Walsh could struggle to earn two-way designation as a position player and a pitcher under the specifics of MLB's new policy, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Under the policy, a player who primarily plays the field must first be designated as a pitcher -- thus counting toward the team's 13-pitcher limit -- then accrue the necessary plate appearances in order to gain two-way designation. That could significantly hamper the value of a player like Walsh because the Angels may be hesitant to carry him against their pitcher limit while waiting for him to qualify for the two-way designation. As it stands, Walsh is already facing the probability of beginning the season in the minor leagues after hitting only .150 this spring. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Walsh's struggles have likely elevated Matt Thaiss into the role of backup to Albert Pujols when the regular season gets underway.