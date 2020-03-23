Angels' Jared Walsh: Two-way designation not assured
Walsh could struggle to earn two-way designation as a position player and a pitcher under the specifics of MLB's new policy, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
Under the policy, a player who primarily plays the field must first be designated as a pitcher -- thus counting toward the team's 13-pitcher limit -- then accrue the necessary plate appearances in order to gain two-way designation. That could significantly hamper the value of a player like Walsh because the Angels may be hesitant to carry him against their pitcher limit while waiting for him to qualify for the two-way designation. As it stands, Walsh is already facing the probability of beginning the season in the minor leagues after hitting only .150 this spring. Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Walsh's struggles have likely elevated Matt Thaiss into the role of backup to Albert Pujols when the regular season gets underway.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...