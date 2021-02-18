Walsh is still listed as a two-way player on the Angels' official roster, but the team has no intentions to have him pitch this season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

In recent seasons, Walsh was most intriguing for his two-way conversion attempt, as it wasn't clear he had what it took to stick on a big-league roster as purely a hitter. While he did throw five innings of relief in 2019, allowing one run but walking six batters, he was purely a hitter last year and was suddenly a good one. In 32 games, he hit nine homers while slashing .293/.324/.646 and striking out just 13.9 percent of the time. His .527 xSLG indicated that he benefited from some good luck but still struck the ball very well, and the Angels' reported intention to end his pitching experiment seemingly suggests that they think he can continue to contribute at the plate.