Walsh (head) will begin the season on the injured list, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walsh is dealing with headaches, and the Angels will take precaution and have the left-handed hitter open the season on the injured list. There's no timetable for a return at this point, and while this could be a short stay on the shelf for the 29-year-old, Los Angeles certainly won't rush back a player dealing with head trouble.