Angels' Jarrett Parker: Continues impressive start
Parker went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday against the White Sox.
Parker delivered a two-run blast in the second inning to give the Angels an early lead. He's been locked in at the plate to start camp and has gone 6-for-11 with two homers, six RBI and six runs scored thus far.
