Manager Brad Ausmus said Parker is dealing with an oblique injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the issue is not yet known, but oblique injuries tend to linger, putting Parker's status for the start of the season in question. Prior to getting hurt the outfielder was hitting .241/.389/.517 with two homers and a 7:9 BB:K this spring.

