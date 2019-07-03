Parker was called up by the Angels on Wednesday.

With Brian Goodwin (wrist) landing on the injured list, Parker will join the Angels for the first time, providing depth to the outfield. Formerly with the Giants, Parker has crushed the ball during his time with Triple-A Salt Lake this season (.296/.424/.604, 19 homers). However, there does not appear to be a path to regular at-bats with the big-league team.

