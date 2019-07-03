Angels' Jarrett Parker: Promoted to majors
Parker was called up by the Angels on Wednesday.
With Brian Goodwin (wrist) landing on the injured list, Parker will join the Angels for the first time, providing depth to the outfield. Formerly with the Giants, Parker has crushed the ball during his time with Triple-A Salt Lake this season (.296/.424/.604, 19 homers). However, there does not appear to be a path to regular at-bats with the big-league team.
More News
-
Angels' Jarrett Parker: Returning to action•
-
Angels' Jarrett Parker: Dealing with oblique injury•
-
Angels' Jarrett Parker: Continues impressive start•
-
Angels' Jarrett Parker: Signs minors deal with Angels•
-
Jarrett Parker: Released by San Francisco•
-
Giants' Jarrett Parker: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...