Parker signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Parker didn't play affiliated ball in 2018 after being cut loose baby the Giants prior to the season. The soon-to-be 30-year-old owns a career .257/.335/.456 slash line across parts of three major-league seasons (2015-17). He figures to serve as organizational outfield depth for the Angels.

More News
Our Latest Stories