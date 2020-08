Castro was originally supposed to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers but was scratched due to neck stiffness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It was unusual to see Castro out of the lineup against a righty as well as on the bench for two straight days. The issue is considered a minor one, so it's possible Castro returns for Sunday's contest. Max Stassi remains the starter behind the plate in his absence.