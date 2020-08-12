Castro went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a 6-0 win over Oakland on Tuesday.

Castro has been somewhat overshadowed by fellow backstop Max Stassi -- who has hit four home runs -- this season, but the 33-year-old has been productive with a .267/.389/.600 slash line and five RBI. He broke open a one-run game Tuesday with a three-run shot to center field in the fourth inning, one of a trio of long balls by the Angels in the frame. Castro and Stassi should continue sharing time behind the plate moving forward -- through 18 games, Castro has one more plate appearance than Stassi (36 to 35).