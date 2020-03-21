Angels' Jason Castro: Enjoys solid spring
Castro hit .250 with one home run, two doubles and six RBI in Cactus League play.
While Castro's numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, his three extra-base hits in 20 at-bats demonstrate the power production the veteran backstop is capable of. Most tellingly, Castro led Angels catchers in games played and plate appearances this spring, lending credence to the expectation that he will serve as the team's primary backstop throughout the campaign.
