Castro went 1-for-3 with a home run and pair of walks during Friday's loss to Oakland.

With the Angels trailing 3-2 in the ninth, Castro stepped up to the plate and swatted a solo home run to even up the score. Unfortunately, the rally fell short, sending the game into extra innings. The 33-year-old backstop averaged .232 with nine home runs over 79 games last season with the Twins.