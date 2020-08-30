site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jason Castro: Late scratch Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Castro was slated to start behind the plate and bat eight, but he was scratched shortly before first pitch for undisclosed reasons. Anthony Bemboom enters the lineup for the Halos in his place.
