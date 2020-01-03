Play

Angels' Jason Castro: Links up with Los Angeles

Castro signed a one-year, $6.85 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Castro has spent the last three seasons with the Twins, batting .229 with 24 home runs and 80 RBI across 208 games. He'll add a veteran presence behind the dish for the Angels, who will also carry Anthony Bemboom and Max Stassi (hip) into spring training as the top options to start in 2020.

