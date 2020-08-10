site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jason Castro: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro isn't in the lineup Monday against the Athletics.
Castro will retreat to the bench for the fourth time in the past six games after recording a double Sunday. Max Stassi will take over at catcher, batting eighth.
