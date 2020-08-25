site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jason Castro: Not starting second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro isn't in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Castro went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run and one strikeout in the first game of the doubleheader, but he'll get a breather for Game 2. Anthony Bemboom will start at catcher in his place.
