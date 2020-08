Castro (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Castro will sit for the third day in a row while he contends with a sore neck, allowing Max Stassi to make another start behind the plate. The Angels have brought up Anthony Bemboom from their alternate training site to provide another option behind the plate in the short term, so Castro could be a candidate for the injured list if he fails to show much improvement heading into Monday's series opener with the Giants.