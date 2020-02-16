Angels' Jason Castro: Set for primary catcher role

Castro is expected to catch at least 100 games this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

While the expected workload may not be noteworthy for some backstops, it represents a substantial leap for Castro, who has logged only 98 games in the last two seasons combined. A 2018 knee injury is largely responsible for Castro's reduction in playing time, but he is healthy heading into spring training and, according to Angels manager Joe Maddon, is expected to serve as "sort of an anchor" for the pitching staff. Max Stassi (hip) and Anthony Bemboom are likely to vie for backup duties.