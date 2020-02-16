Angels' Jason Castro: Set for primary catcher role
Castro is expected to catch at least 100 games this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
While the expected workload may not be noteworthy for some backstops, it represents a substantial leap for Castro, who has logged only 98 games in the last two seasons combined. A 2018 knee injury is largely responsible for Castro's reduction in playing time, but he is healthy heading into spring training and, according to Angels manager Joe Maddon, is expected to serve as "sort of an anchor" for the pitching staff. Max Stassi (hip) and Anthony Bemboom are likely to vie for backup duties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...