Angels' Jason Castro: Sits for fifth straight
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro (neck) will be on the bench for the fifth straight games Tuesday against San Francisco.
Castro did appear off the bench in the first of those five contests but has been out with neck stiffness ever since. Anthony Bemboom will be the catcher Tuesday.
