site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jason-castro-still-sitting-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jason Castro: Still sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro (neck) remains sidelined Monday against the Giants.
Castro sits for the fourth game in a row due to a stiff neck. Max Stassi remains the starter behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.