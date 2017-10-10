Play

Gurka was designated for assignment Monday.

Gurka made three appearances with the big club in 2017, allowing two hits and a walk in just 0.2 innings. He's not likely to open next season with the Angels given his lack of major-league experience, and was sent down to accommodate Felix Pena -- who the team acquired from the Cubs on Monday -- on the 40-man roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast