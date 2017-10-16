Gurka cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Gurka will report to Salt Lake after being designated for assignment earlier in the month to clear room on the 40-man roster for the recently acquired Felix Pena. He made just three appearances for the Angels in 2017, allowing two hits and a walk in just 0.2 innings of work. Given his lack of major-league experience, Gurka will likely open next season in the minors.