Angels' Jason Gurka: Outrighted to Triple-A
Gurka cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Gurka will report to Salt Lake after being designated for assignment earlier in the month to clear room on the 40-man roster for the recently acquired Felix Pena. He made just three appearances for the Angels in 2017, allowing two hits and a walk in just 0.2 innings of work. Given his lack of major-league experience, Gurka will likely open next season in the minors.
