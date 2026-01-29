The Yankees traded Sandridge to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for cash.

Sandridge was DFA'd by the Yankees on Tuesday, but his move to the Angels will allow him to reclaim a 40-man roster spot. The 26-year-old was uninspiring during his MLB debut in July, giving up two earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning. He finished with a 4.55 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 31.2 frames at Triple-A, however, and he could be used more frequently in the big leagues by an Angels squad that doesn't boast much bullpen depth. Osvaldo Bido was DFA'd in a corresponding move.