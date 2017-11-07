Ramirez (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday.

Ramirez missed the final month and a half with an elbow injury, but initial tests yielded favorable results and a recent follow-up exam was positive as well, so he would seem on track for the start of camp. The right-hander was able to hold his own in a starting role last season, thanks in large part to an altered pitch mix.

