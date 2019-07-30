Ramirez (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Ramirez is finally back in action after recovering from last April's Tommy John surgery. He recorded a 7.40 ERA in 41.1 rehab innings, so expectations should perhaps be kept low for now. He's expected to serve as a long reliever down the stretch. Adam McCreery was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

