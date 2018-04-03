Ramirez (0-1) surrendered five runs -- four earned -- on five hits and two walks through 4.2 innings during Monday's 6-0 loss to Cleveland. He struck out three batters.

The long ball was an issue for Ramirez on Monday, as he surrendered two home runs, and Edwin Encarnacion also hit an inside-the-park homer. After posting an underwhelming 6.4 K/9 through 147.1 innings last season, his fantasy upside is capped to being a potential ratio stabilizer, and the 29-year-old righty could also quickly pitch his way off the fantasy radar entirely. His track record and pedigree aren't encouraging.