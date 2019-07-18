Angels' JC Ramirez: Another rehab outing on tap
Ramirez (elbow) will make another rehab appearance for High-A Inland Empire, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez fired 45 pitches over three innings for Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three. He's set to throw another 45 pitches in his next rehab appearance. The right-hander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, said he's expected to return when his rehab window expires at the end of July, and he'll be brought back up to speed as a reliever, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...