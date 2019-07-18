Ramirez (elbow) will make another rehab appearance for High-A Inland Empire, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez fired 45 pitches over three innings for Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three. He's set to throw another 45 pitches in his next rehab appearance. The right-hander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, said he's expected to return when his rehab window expires at the end of July, and he'll be brought back up to speed as a reliever, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

