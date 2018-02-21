Angels' JC Ramirez: Continues throwing Tuesday
Ramirez threw live batting practice Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
This marked the first time that Ramirez has faced batters since undergoing surgery to repair his UCL at the latter end of last season. He threw the equivalent of about two innings during Tuesday's workout. Afterwards, he reported that his arm felt good and that he's been pleased with his pitch location over spring training thus far. Ramirez is scheduled to pitch in the Angels' first game of the Cactus League on March 1.
