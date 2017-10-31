Ramirez (elbow) received positive news after undergoing an ultrasound exam Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ramirez injured his elbow late in August, ending his year with a 11-10 record and a 4.15 ERA. After undergoing his second ultrasound exam Monday, the Angels believe he'll be able to return without having surgery. Ramirez's elbow will be looked at again in another four weeks, with the hope that he can begin throwing at that time. It appears that he's on pace to make a return for spring training, barring any major setbacks.