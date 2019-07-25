Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that Ramirez (elbow) may require two more rehab appearances before coming off the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez last pitched Sunday with High-A Inland Empire, which was his 10th rehab appearance as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old will slot into a bullpen role upon his activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories