Ramirez was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow and was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Ramirez. The 29-year-old exited his last start after just two innings with forearm tightness, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the right-hander was dealing with a torn UCL. This diagnosis comes after he missed the final six weeks of the 2017 season recovering from a partially torn UCL. While the Angels haven't confirmed Ramirez's plan, he seems likely to undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories