Ramirez was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow and was advised to undergo Tommy John surgery, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Ramirez. The 29-year-old exited his last start after just two innings with forearm tightness, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the right-hander was dealing with a torn UCL. This diagnosis comes after he missed the final six weeks of the 2017 season recovering from a partially torn UCL. While the Angels haven't confirmed Ramirez's plan, he seems likely to undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks.