Angels' JC Ramirez: Doubtful for next start
Manager Mike Scioscia said Ramirez (forearm) is feeling better Sunday, but still remains doubtful for his next scheduled start, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ramirez exited his last start with a right forearm injury, and while the severity of the issue isn't know at this point, it appears the ailment may force him to miss his next turn in the rotation. He's set to undergo an MRI on Monday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status for his upcoming start.
More News
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Leaves start with forearm injury Saturday•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Mediocre against Mariners•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Struggles late in loss•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Shuts out Phillies over eight•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Takes loss despite decent outing Thursday•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Picks up ninth win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...