Manager Mike Scioscia said Ramirez (forearm) is feeling better Sunday, but still remains doubtful for his next scheduled start, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ramirez exited his last start with a right forearm injury, and while the severity of the issue isn't know at this point, it appears the ailment may force him to miss his next turn in the rotation. He's set to undergo an MRI on Monday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status for his upcoming start.